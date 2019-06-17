Cong data analytics chief slams reports on dept's role in LS polls as 'mischievous'

Congress' Monday dismissed as "mischievous" and "defamatory" on the department's role in the polls.

Chakravarty's remarks came after a media report claimed that he went incommunicado after the announcement of the election results.

The report that talked about Chakravarty and his department's role in the lead up to the election results also claimed that Rahul Gandhi's own team fed his hopes right up to poll defeat.

"A recent gossip column about the activities of data analytics department of the party during the recently-concluded election has been brought to my attention," Chakravarty said in a statement.

"Every line in that column is a lie. Equally, other similar stories based entirely on unnamed sources, masquerading as investigative pieces, are plain rubbish. These are obviously mischievous, defamatory, patently absurd and sadly an utter disgrace to Indian journalism," he said.

Chakravarty asserted that he and his department continue to function actively from their offices at the All India Committee headquarters.

