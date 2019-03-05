Cong delegation urges Hry Guv not to give assent to PLPA Bill

A delegation of MLAs Tuesday met Narayan Arya and urged him not to give assent to the Land Preservation ( Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The delegation was led by former and it included senior leaders Karan Singh Dalal, Geeta Bhukkal, Phool Chand Mullana, among others.

"We urged the to return the bill and not give his assent. Seeking his immediate intervention, we also urged him to order a high-level probe so that those who stand to gain due to the amendment to the act are exposed," Hooda told reporters here.

"We apprised the that even the top environmentalists have expressed fear that if cover is tinkered with, it can play havoc with the of Delhi, and These cities are already facing pollution problem and can become gas chambers," he said.

On February 27, the had passed amendments to the Land Preservation Act (PLPA), opening up thousands of acres of land to and other non-forest activity that were protected under it for over a century.

The delegation also sought dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, alleging that it "neither cares for the environment, nor respects the courts".

Two days after the bill was passed, the came down heavily on the for passing amendments to the act which allows construction in Aravalli hills, saying the step will destroy the forest and this cannot be permitted.

The bench asked the state not to take any further action on the law and termed it "shocking" that the has taken this step despite being told earlier by the apex court not to do so.

The Land Preservation Act was enacted by then in 1900 and it provided for conservation of subsoil water and prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion.

"We told the governor that there is a big scam involved here. With the passage of the amended bill, builders and land sharks stand to profit a great deal due to the changed act. A probe can dig out the truth in this regard," he said.

