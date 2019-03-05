Alembic Pharma's JV Aleor gets USFDA nod for generic skin conditions ointment

Drug firm Tuesday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Propionate ointment, used for relief of symptoms of

The company's JV, Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd, has received approval from the (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Propionate ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Glaxo Wellcome Inc's Temovate ointment in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA, Propionate ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, has an estimated market size of USD 63 million for twelve months ending December 2018, said.

The ointment is indicated for the relief of the of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses, it added.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a cumulative total of 88 ANDA approvals (75 final approvals and 13 tentative approvals) from USFDA, the company said.

Aleor is a 60:40 joint venture between Alembic and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 549.80 per scrip on BSE, down 0.01 per cent from its previous close.

