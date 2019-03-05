Oppn needs to switch tracks to stop Modi 'politicise' Pulwama, Balakot, says Omar

said Tuesday the opposition parties need to switch strategies by focussing on issues such as rural distress and unemployment in order to deny the space to "politicise" the terror attack and the air strike.

The Indian air strike at a (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's on February 26 came days after the suicide bombing in Pulwama, claimed by the JeM, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"The opposition parties need to switch tracks & deny the PM the space to politicise the recent terror attack/air strikes. The way to do it is to keep the messaging focused on the economy, rural distress, unemployment, agriculture & all the other things BJP doesn't want discussed," Abdullah wrote on his handle.

The former of said every time opposition brought up the terror attack or Balakot, they give an "opportunity" to the and the BJP to play to their strengths.

"Every time we talk about or Balakote we leave the door wide open for the PM & the BJP to play to their strengths in front of their home audience. Logic would dictate we switch strategies. Make them play to our strengths now," the National Conference (NC) said.

