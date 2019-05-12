Cong hatched 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame religious heritage: Modi

on Sunday accused the of hatching the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame the country's religious heritage.

also referred to Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" (whatever happened, has happened) remark on the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, saying it showed the Opposition party's mentality.

"The has hatched the 'Hindu atankwad' (terrorism) conspiracy to defame our religious heritage," said at an election meeting in Khandwa, "No matter how many 'janeu' (sacred thread) they will show, the Congress and its 'mahamilavat' (highly-adulterated) allies will never escape from the sin of putting blot of terrorism on the saffron colour of Hindu religion."



The hit out the Congress by pointing out to Pitroda's "hua to hua" remarks.

"The Congress even ensured the escape of accused (Warren Anderson) as they believe in 'hua to hua'," Modi said.

"Kishore Kumar's songs were banned during the Emergency. But now, if the Congress is asked about it, it will say 'hua to hua'," he said. Kumar was born in

Modi claimed that he was campaigning with his good work, whereas the Congress and its allies were contesting the election with "falsehood and misdeeds".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)