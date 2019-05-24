Cong-JDS cabinet reposes faith in Kumaramaswamy after dismal

Shaken by the rout of the ruling Congress-JDS combine in the Lok Sabha polls, the cabinet Friday reposed its "faith and confidence" in the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy, asserting that the coalition would continue.

As the ruling alliance suffered a humiliating defeat with the BJP painting the entire state saffron, winning 25 of the 28 seats, the results are widely expected to have a bearing on the stability of the

As voices emerged in the to end the alliance, blaming the JDS partnership for the party's worst ever performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy had offered to resign, when some senior leaders met him last evening, top sources in the government said.

However, they convinced him against it and requested him tocontinue as the of the coalition government, while ensuring full cooperation.

"It (resignation) is a closedchapter now," they said.

The said he was "mentally ready" to resign if "we didn't want him to lead the government", but he was cut short by Ministers, who asked him to continue in the top post, a said after the cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, discussions largely focusedon saving the coalition and continuing the government, amidworries of dissidence within and threats of "poaching"attempts by BJP.

Kumaraswamy also is said to have spoken to AICCGeneral Secretary in-charge of K C Venugopal over phone after the results and requested him to come down to the city for a meeting soon, to sort out differencesin the coalition.

"We have reposed the faith and confidence in the leadership of Kumaraswamy ji as

This is thedecision taken by all the Ministers today... there is noinstability to this government, it will continue," G told reporters, flanked by the ChiefMinister and other cabinet colleagues.

Noting that the "informal" cabinet meeting called by the Chief Minister took stock of the situation after the Lok Sabha election results, he said, "we discussed about it at length, and this "referendum or mandate" is nationally for the government at the Centre and not for the state.

"We will continue in the state and our coalition will continue under the leadership of Kumaraswamy ji, and all our MLAs are with us," said, as he accused the oppositionBJP of trying to destabilise the government.

"They (opposition) will not be successful and we will not allow them to succeed in destabilising the government."



Continuing his "boycott" of the media,Kumaraswamy did not utter a word though he sat along with cabinet colleagues throughout,as the Deputy CM briefed about the cabinet meeting.

Kumaraswamy had recently declared that he was 'boycotting' the media, apparently upset over the coverage of the Mandya Lok Sabha polls, where his son contestedand lost.

Meanwhile,the Chief Minister also reportedly spoke to CLP leader and coalition coordination committee chiefSiddaramaiah over phone, ahead of the informal cabinetmeeting,during which the latter assured him support tocontinue the government.

Congress Ministers,ahead of the cabinet meeting, met for breakfast during which they are said to have discussed the need to save the coalition for both parties, as also about the defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Congress is likely to convene the CLP meeting next week to discuss the same, and also with an intention to keep its flock together amid worries of dissidence and poaching by BJP.

Stating that Congress Ministers met under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and he has also reposed the confidence in Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, said "at no cost will we allow the conspiracy of the opposition to destabilise this government to succeed."



However, a Congress Minister who attendedthe cabinet meeting said they impressed upon the CM to look into issues raised by party MLAs regarding their constituencies and governance related issues andalso sought better coordination between both parties andthe government.

The Chief Minister agreed to convene a joint legislature party meeting of both Congress and JD(S) that has been a long standing demand and also district and department wise meetings with MLAs to address their concerns, he said.

During the meeting, Ministers of both parties agreed to sort out differences within so they don'timpact the coalition government and also to restrain their leaders from making open statements against each other.

The coalition coordination committee will meet soon to discuss the way ahead for smooth functioning of the government, another Minister said.

He said they also resolved to save the coalition at any cost by strategizingagainst BJP's plans to poach a few of their MLAs and destabilise the government.

Siddaramaiah or the CM may even speak to rebelCongress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi,who has been hobnobbing with BJP for some time and even threatened to resign from theparty after the LS polls, which will lead to a numbers game in the assembly.

BJP, on its part, has predicted the collapse ofthe coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the results, claiming that 20 odd Congress MLAs areunhappy with the government and may take any decision after May 23.

The assembly has 224 members, in which BJPhas 105 MLAs, Congress-78,JD(S)-37, BSP (1), independent (1)(both currently supporting the ruling alliance), KPJP (1) and the

Though coalition leaders did not spell out the reasonfor defeat in the polls and what transpired in the meetingabout it,a Minister said "what happened here (Karnataka) iswhat has happened nationally.

