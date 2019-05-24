Chamling resigns, guv asks him to carry on till formation of

The outgoing Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling, on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Ganga Prasad to pave the way for formation of the next government, Raj Bhawan officials said.
Chamling, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, called on the governor on Friday evening and submitted his resignation, they said.
After accepting Chamling's resignation, the governor asked the former chief minister to carry on till the formation of the next government, they added.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the victorious party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is likely to call on the governor later on Friday evening to stake claim to form the next government in the state, the officials said.
The supremo of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Pawan Kumar Chamling, has been the Chief Minister of Sikkim since December 12, 1994.
