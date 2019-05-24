Chamling resigns, guv asks him to carry on till formation of

The outgoing of Sikkim, Chamling, on Friday submitted his resignation to to pave the way for formation of the next government, Raj Bhawan officials said.

Chamling, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, called on the on Friday evening and submitted his resignation, they said.

After accepting Chamling's resignation, the asked the former to carry on till the formation of the next government, they added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the victorious party, Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is likely to call on the governor later on Friday evening to stake claim to form the next government in the state, the officials said.

The supremo of Democratic Front (SDF), Chamling, has been the of since December 12, 1994.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)