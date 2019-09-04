Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested by ED, produced in court

JUST IN
'Strong evidence' against Shivakumar, no political vendetta in arrest: BJP
Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

New Delhi 

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was produced before Delhi court on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Congress leader was brought to the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.
