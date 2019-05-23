Cong leaders call for sincere introspection after LS poll defeat

-
After the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, top Congress leaders called for an honest introspection and rejuvenating the party in the larger interest of the country's democracy.
Accepting the people's verdict, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said it is time to reflect on what went wrong and evolve ways on how to rejuvenate the party.
Congress' former general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said he was not surprised at the poll results, while refusing to dwell on it further.
"I am not surprised," he said.
Sharma said, "Accepting the people's verdict with all humility, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory. I hope the mandate gives grace and wisdom to leave the campaign bitterness behind and work towards unity."
He said that he extends his appreciation to every Congress worker who campaigned hard to convey the message of the party to the people.
"It is time to collectively introspect and reflect on what went wrong and mistakes made that led to this humiliating defeat. We remain committed to the Congress ideology and values and reflect on how to rejuvenate the party for the larger interest of the Indian democracy, with all honesty," Sharma said.
He also hoped that the verdict will leave the acrimony behind and pave the way for collaboration in the larger interest of the nation.
