Mehbooba loses Anantnag seat to NC's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi

PDP and former Thursday lost the seat to National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi by nearly 10,000 votes.

Masoodi, who was fighting his maiden electoral battle, polled 40,180 votes, while Mehbooba secured 30,524 votes, officials said.

Congress's state unit was the up with 33,504 votes, they said.

They said the NC candidate secured 32.59 per cent of the total votes polled on the seat which went to polls in three phases due to security reasons.

Mir polled 26.76 per cent while Mehbooba 24.6 per cent of the votes.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba, who had won the seat in 2014 election, conceded the defeat.

"I've been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I'm grateful to my party workers & colleagues," the PDP tweeted.

She also congratulated for the "historic" mandate.

"Congratulations to ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it's allies. Time for to get an Amit Shah," she added.

This is only second electoral defeat for Mufti since she joined in 1996. She had lost the 1999 poll from constituency to PTI SSB MIJ







We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)