DG BSF calls on J-K guv, discusses security situation

Director General, Border Security Force, Rajni Kant Mishra on Thursday met here and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and the smooth conduct of the annual

Mishra briefed the about the functioning of the BSF in the state and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019, an said.

He said the lauded the role being played by the BSF in effectively guarding the borders of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)