DG BSF calls on J-K guv, discusses security situation

Director General, Border Security Force, Rajni Kant Mishra on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and the smooth conduct of the annual Amaranth Yatra.
Mishra briefed the governor about the functioning of the BSF in the state and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019, an official spokesman said.
He said the governor lauded the role being played by the BSF in effectively guarding the borders of the country.
