Cong MLAs ask tough questions to ministers in Punjab Assembly

A few ruling party MLAs including former Singh Wednesday put some tough questions to ministers in the House on issues concerning their assemblies.

On the second day of Assembly session, MLA from Amloh, Randeep Singh Nabha, repeatedly sought from Industry the exact timeframe for releasing funds to set up at Mandi Gobindgarh.

During Question Hour, Nabha pointed out that a sum of Rs 15 crore had been promised by the government for setting up and industrial training institute. You give me the exact time frame for releasing the funds, Nabha asked him.

Arora, who was unable to give timeframe, replied that funds would be disbursed as soon as the proposal from the was received but Nabha continuously asked him the same question.

After intervened, the industry said that funds would be released within six months.

Earlier, MLAs Singh and in a supplementary question asked PWD minister to recarpet the Phillaur-Nakodar road and four-laning of Phillaur-Kapurthla roads, leading to Sultanpur Lodhi in the wake of 550 birth

The founder of Sikhism, had spent first 14 years of his life at Sultanpur Lodhi.

"Doaba is also part of You go from Phillaur to Kapurthala or come from Phagwara, you will find all the roads in dilapidated condition. There had been partiality against Doaba region in the past and we hoped that this partiality would not be there during present regime, said Gurjit, who is a former minister.

Replying to their questions, minister Singla said he would call all the legislators of Doaba region and seek their suggestions on improving the condition of roads.

Meanwhile, while replying to a question informed the House that his government was prepared to consider 100 per cent subsidy for groups of poor farmers of the Kandi area for fencing their fields against stray animals.

Intervening during the question hour on the issue raised by MLA Jai Krishan Rodi, the CM said the was fully seized of the matter and was making all-out efforts to protect the crops of farmers from stray animals.

Amarinder said his government was already providing 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for fencing their fields and a pilot project had been launched last year under which total subsidy to the tune of Rs 4.21 crore had been given to 563 farmers in Kandi.

Responding to a MLA's suggestion, the CM assured the House that the government would consider the proposal to allow fencing subsidy for groups of poor farmers, instead of providing individual subsidy.

Replying to another question, Amarinder ruled out any move to shift station, currently located near the bus stand, to a different place.

In a reply to question raised by Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, the CM said the present location and building of the police station, though close to the bus stand and the main market, was safe and suitable from security point of view.

The building of the police station was constructed near the main bazaar of the city in the year 2005, and there was no proposal to shift the police station to any other place, he said.

