India, Brunei vow to step up trade, investment

and Monday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and resolved to step up trade and investment.

The 7th Foreign Office Consultations between and Darussalam was held here with the Indian side led by East and the side led by Ghafor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

The consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, trade and investment, defence, cultural and people to people contact, the said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, it said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the regular political-level exchanges and the current state of relationship and cooperation, the MEA said.

They agreed to explore cooperation in energy, health and pharmaceuticals, higher education and agricultural sectors. A presentation was made to the Brunei delegation on investment opportunities in India, it said.

It was decided to convene the next round of consultations in Brunei on mutually agreed dates, the MEA said.

Brunei is an important partner of under the framework of the Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides work closely in regional and multilateral fora, including the (ASEAN) and the (UN).

