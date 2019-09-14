Cong's Sunil Jakhar, who quit on poll loss to Sunny Deol, asked to continue

The Congress on Saturday rejected the resignation of Sunil Jakhar, who had resigned as Punjab chief after losing to BJP's Sunny Deol on Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

"You have submitted your resignation as President, Punjab PCC. Congress party does not accept your resignation and you are expected to carry on the good work as usual," a letter issued by Congress in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari said.

When contacted, Kumari said Jakhar has been asked to continue as Punjab Congress chief.

Jakhar had sent his resignation to then party president Rahul Gandhi, a day after 2019 Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23.

Jakhar lost the Gurdaspur seat to actor-politician Deol by a margin of 82,459 votes.

He had won the seat in by-polls in October 2017. It had fallen vacant after the death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also described Jakhar's resignation as "totally unnecessary".