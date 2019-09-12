JUST IN
INX Media scam: No need to arrest Chidambaram in PMLA case now, says ED

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the ED that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI) officials arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi on Wednesday | Photo: PTI
The Enforcement Directorate told a court here on Thursday that former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, is not required to be arrested at this stage in the money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the ED that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

ED said it will take him into custody in the INX Media money laundering case at an appropriate time.

The court was hearing Chidambaram's plea to surrender in ED's money laundering case.
First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 15:20 IST

