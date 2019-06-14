Cong says violence against doctors unacceptable, asks them to take up duty towards sick

The Friday said the violence against doctors in is absolutely reprehensible and urgedthe medical community to take up their duty towards the sick and hapless.

The party also asserted that no one shouldinstigate the doctors from refraining to serve.

The doctors have been agitating since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

"Violence of any kind calls for a blanket condemnation. But violence against doctors, who have dedicated their lives to save and cure others, is absolutely reprehensible & unacceptable," Congress's tweeted.

"No one should instigate the doctors from refraining to serve. We call upon the medical community to take up their duty toward the sick and hapless, under their ward and care. The INC stands with the doctors unequivocally," he said.

