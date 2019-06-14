HC refuses to pass interim order on doctors strike,asks WB govt about steps taken after NRS incident

The on Friday refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors in protest against an attack on their colleagues at a hospital here and asked the to resolve the issue so that patients can get

A division bench comprising TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice also directed the government to apprise it of the steps taken following the attack on junior doctors, two of whom suffered serious injuries, at and Hospital on Monday night after death of a patient.

The Chief Justice, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), reminded the striking doctors of the 'Hippocratic Oath' they take to ensure the welfare of all patients.

The bench fixed June 21 for further hearing of the petition.

Claiming that the strike by the doctors is unlawful, petitioner prayed that the state take meaningful steps to end the impasse.

Appearing for the state, submitted before the court that the government does not support the strike.

When the asked him whether the police have initiated action in the case of attack on junior doctors by the relatives and neighbours of a patient, who died Monday night at NRS hospital, Dutta answered in the affirmative.

The bench asked the to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide to patients.

Doctors across all state-run hospitals in are on a strike, demanding adequate security in medical colleges and hospitals.

Emergency wards, outpatient facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state have remained closed for the last three days in the wake of the protest.

