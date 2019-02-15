Cong Telangana unit holds brainstorming session for LS polls

As part of gearing up for the coming polls, the Congress' unit began a three-day session here Friday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC Incharge R.C. Khuntia, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Srinivasan Krishnan,former MPs V



Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Madhu Yashki Goud, among others, attended the session, a party release said.

On the first day, a meeting was held with leaders of Adilabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Karimnagar and Warangal constituencies.

said elections would be completely different from that of Assembly as local issues get prominence in Assembly polls while people consider national issues for Lok Sabha candidates.

The chief said there were multiple factors such as "defective EVMs, wrong poll processes, biased attitude of or deletion of voters" which led to the party's defeat in the previous elections.

"Admit defeat, but also show that world that the party has a history of making a strong comeback.The views and opinions of each and every count.

We must have a positive approach and ensure that all available resources and strengths are utilised to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister," he said.

