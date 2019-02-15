Bikaner land case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 cr of Vadra company

The (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, in connection with the land scam case.

"The attached assets include movable assets amounting to Rs 18,59,500 pertaining to four individuals and one immovable property situated at 268, Sukhdev Vihar in to the extent of Rs 4,43,36,550 owned by Robert Vadra's company Ms (now LLP)," the agency said.

The ED issued a provisional order for attachment under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

It had grilled Vadra in this case in twice last week. His mother was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by Police after the tehsildar of complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the Indo-Pak border.

Probe revealed, the ED said, that the central government had acquired land of as many as 34 villages in district for the purpose of establishment of Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) and the proposed for rehabilitation of the displaced people by providing land equivalent to their acquired land.

"Fraudster and others in collusion with officials got 1,422 bigha government land illegally allotted to fictitious persons in guise of a government scheme for people displaced due to establishment of MFFR and illegally sold 1,372 bigha out of this land to various persons and companies," it said.

On detection of fraud, impugned land was recorded back as government land in revenue records by great, the ED said.

Subsequently, it said, these impugned fraudulent lands were further sold by subsequent purchasers to individuals and companies and all these subsequent sellers of the impugned land generated a considerable amount of profit.

"These fraudulently generated profit by these entities is nothing but proceeds of crime as defined under the PMLA and Vadra's company had purchased 275 Bigha (69.55 hectare) fraudulent land for Rs 72 lakh and sold the same for Rs 5.15 crore to Allegeny Finlease (P) Ltd and illegally generated profit of Rs 4.43 crore," he said.

Four other individuals had also generated profit of Rs 18.59 lakh in sale of impugned fraudulent land, it said.

The ED has filed charge sheet in this case against 9 accused and the total attachment in this case stands at Rs 6.44 crore now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)