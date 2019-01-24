Cong to contest LS polls with full strength: Rahul

Wrapping up his two-day tour, Thursday said his party will contest the polls with full strength.

He also exuded confidence that it will win the next polls.

"We will contest the polls with full strength and will win the next polls," he said.

The was addressing a public meeting here before returning to at the end of his two-day visit to his constituency.

Slamming Narendra Modi, he said Modi has waived only industrialists' loans.

"The chowkidar proved to be a thief," he said, and remarked, "Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai."



Rahul charged Modi swears by God and then speaks lies.

"Where are the 'achchey din' promised?" he posed.

At the same time, Rahul said, "We have delivered the promise of loan waiver."



The also questioned the "hurry" in removing the CBI

He described note ban as the biggest scam.

