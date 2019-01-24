Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to tour Kerala in Feb

-
Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar would be arriving in Kerala on a three-day visit next month.
Gurudev would be in the state from February 19 to 21, an Art of Living (AOL) Foundation statement said Thursday.
The spiritual leader would deliver keynote address at the World Congress of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kochi on February 20.
The same evening, he would lead a 'Maha Satsang', spiritual gathering, at the Cantonment Maidan in Kollam with the theme "upholding spirituality and traditional values".
Over one lakh people are expected to participate in this event where Gurudev would inaugurate the Sri Sri Academy, it said adding that this would be the first Maha Satsang in his presence in the state after a gap of five years.
