Pak SC to hear review plea against Christian woman's acquittal in blasphemy case on Jan 29

Pakistan's will decide on January 29 whether to allow an appeal against its of a Christian woman who was on death row for eight years for

The Supreme Court's decision in October last year to overturn the conviction of sparked nationwide protests and death threats from hardline groups.

will head the three-member bench that will hear the review petition, filed by the complainant in the case Qari Muhammad Salaam, next week on Tuesday, reported.

Aasia, a 47-year-old mother of four, who is now in protective custody, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.

The apex court's decision to acquit her had sparked three-day-long mass protests led by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP).

The protests were called off after the religio-political party reached an agreement with the government, the foremost condition of which was the placement of Aasia's name on the Exit Control List.

The government, however, had only agreed to "initiate the legal process" to place her name on the list, while also agreeing that it would not oppose any review petitions being filed against the court judgement.

After her release from Multan's women prison on November 7, was flown to onboard a special aircraft. She was then taken to an undisclosed place amid tight security.

Authorities have remained tightlipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.

Qari filed the review petition in the case on November 1, 2018 at the registry of the apex court, urging the to reconsider its decision.

The petitioner had also sought the placement of Aasia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.

In the petition, it has been argued that the Supreme Court's of did not meet the standards of jurisprudence as well as Islamic provisions and the "normal principle of justice with reference to application in laws".

It has also asked that a member of the be included in the bench that reviews the judgement "because this matter needs detailed in-depth consideration and due to the peculiar circumstances of the case as well as Application of Section 295-C in its time letter and spirit".

It has also challenged the Supreme Court's dismissal of the alleged "confession" that was forced to make by the people of her village and argued that the should have applied the Law of Evidence differently in this case.

Her case has been deeply divisive in where there is strong support for the controversial laws.

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator in 1980s. A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

Aasia was accused of committing blasphemy in 2009. She was convicted in 2010 by the trial court and her death sentence was maintained by the High Court in 2014.

Her case gained prominence when former of Pakistan's Punjab province was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the blasphemy laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the blasphemy law, was shot dead in

