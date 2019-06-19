Cong to skip all-party meet on simultaneous polls

The will skip the all-party meeting convened by on the 'one nation, one election' issue as it is opposed to the idea of holding simultaneous and assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's top leaders in the Parliament after consultations with various other parties.

Leaders of a number of other parties have already decided to skip the meeting as a majority of them are opposed to the idea.

Arvind Kejriwal, his counterpart Mamata Banerjee and are among the host of Opposition leaders who will skip the all-party meeting on the issue of simultaneous and assembly elections.

The is also opposed to the idea and will skip the meeting, a source said.

K Chandrashekar Rao, DMK supremo M K will also not attend the meeting, sources said.

and are likely to skip the meeting of party chiefs, while the Left parties are likely to attend, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)