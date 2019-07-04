Cong workers jostle outside court to catch glimpse of Rahul

Congress workers jostled to catch a glimpse of their party leader Rahul Gandhi, when he appeared before a court in Sewree on Thursday morning in connection with a defamation case.

Large number of party workers gathered outside the metropolitan court building in the morning. Police put up barricades outside the court's main entrance and barred people and media persons from entering the premises.

When Gandhi arrived at the court in an SUV around 10.30 am, the party workers pushed and shoved one another to catch his glimpse.

Flanked by his guards, Gandhi greeted the supporters briefly before walking into the court gates.

Despite repeated appeals from the police, his supporters refused the leave the place, which hampered the traffic movement.

Although it started raining at that time, the enthusiastic crowd did not leave the place and kept waiting till Gandhi left the court premises about an hour later.

Around 250 Congress supporters held placards and shouted slogans asking Gandhi to take back his resignation as the party's president.

"He should not resign...Not matter what happens, he will always be ourt leader," said one of the supoporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)