Congress leading in Puducherry constituency

The ruling Congress has taken an impressive lead of over 70,000 votes in the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Union Territory.
Congress candidate V Vaithilingam has secured 1,74, 718 votes while his nearest rival Narayanasamy Kesavan of AINRC has polled 90,814 votes, according to the latest information made available by the Election Commission.
Congress is part of the DMK led alliance while AINRC is an ally of the BJP.
