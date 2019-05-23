Delhi: BJP leads in all seven seats, Cong second in two constituencies

The BJP is leading the trends in all seven seats in Delhi, with the trailing in five constituencies and the in two seats, poll officials said.

Debutant Gautam Gambhir, and sitting lawmaker of the were among early gainers.

veteran was on second spot behind Tiwari, by a margin of 29,797 votes in North East while former J P Agarwal, pitted against Vardhan in Chandni Chowk constituency, was trailing by 8,764 votes.

Agarwal has alleged that strongrooms were opened in "absence" of his counting agents.

Sitting BJP was leading against his rival by 37,387 votes in the West seat, they said.

BJP candidates were also leading in New Delhi, South and North West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Cricketer-turned-BJP leader Gambhir was leading in East Delhi against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin 18,632 votes.

Sitting was leading against his rival by 30,755 votes in the South Delhi seat, officials said.

Sitting MP was ahead of Congress' by a margin of 10,486 votes.

In North West Delhi, saffron party's was ahead of AAP's Gagan Singh by 46,379 votes, they said.

North East Delhi candidate told reporters that people to not make any judgement on the basis of initial trends, as "it will not be apt".

Counting is underway for all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi to decide the fate of 164 candidates, who contested the Lok Sabha here on May 12.

Over 1.43 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, out of which 60.21 per cent had exercised their franchise.

The for the seven parliamentary seats were largely a triangular contest among the incumbent BJP, a spirited Congress and the AAP - the ruling party in Delhi.

Prominent names who were in the fray include former Delhi Dikshit, Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir.

(South Delhi), who made his electoral debut, and AAP's Atishi are also among the candidates in Delhi.

While the BJP, which had won all seven seats in the 2014 polls, is keen to regain the turf, the Congress, that ended up at the third spot in the last Lok Sabha elections, is looking to bounce back.

