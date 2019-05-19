Congress MP writes to EC against media coverage of Modi's

Sunday wrote to the Election Commission, saying the media coverage of Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said he has requested the poll panel to stop the of Modi's trip and take stern action.

"The way he (Modi) ensured of his trip to is nothing but a violation of MCC. His trip is all over the media. Is this not a way to directly and indirectly influence voters ahead of polls," Bhattacharya said.

"lt is absolutely unethical. Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly. This is wrong," he added.

The Trinamool has also complained to the poll panel that Modi's address to the media at was "unethical" and that the coverage of his visit has violated norms.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Saturday and is expected to be at on Sunday.

