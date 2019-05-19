Man kills three members of his family in Arunachal Pradesh

-
A man allegedly killed three members of his family in Upper Subansiri district, a top police officer said Sunday.
Director General of Police S B K Singh told PTI that Boda Motu killed his wife, elder brother and sister-in-law in Daporijo town of Upper Subansiri district using a machete on Friday night.
The DGP quoting the report of the Superintendent of Police of Upper Subansiri said Motu after commiting the crime surrendered before the police.
The DGP said police was investigating the case.
