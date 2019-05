Swiss vote on whether to adopt the EU's tighter gun rules

Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum to decide whether to enact new restrictions on guns and line up with Switzerland's partners in the European zone who have already tightened gun rules following extremist attacks in

The proposal could require regular training on the use of firearms, special waivers for possession of some semi-automatic weapons and serial-numbering of major parts of some guns to help track them.

Supporters, including the and executive branch, say similar measures adopted by the after deadly extremist attacks in are needed to ensure strong police cooperation and economic ties with Switzerland's partners in Europe's Schengen zone of

is in the Schengen zone but is not one of the EU's 28 nations.

The issue, part of Switzerland's regular referendums that give voters a direct say in policymaking, has stoked passions in a country with a proud tradition of gun ownership and sport shooting, and where veterans of obligatory military service for men can take home their service weapons after their tours of duty.

Opponents of the measure insist it will do little to stop terrorism. They say it will crack down mainly on lawful gun owners and ram through what they perceive as the latest diktat from on the rich country.

About two-thirds of respondents in recent polls on the issue say they supported the measure.

has not faced major extremist attacks like those that have hit France, Belgium, Britain and in recent years, leaving scores dead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)