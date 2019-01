Congress says struggling for chartered planes for poll campaign as BJP booked all

As parties gear up for poll campaign, senior Tuesday said the BJP has booked all chartered planes, leaving his party struggling to get some.

The alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

"The BJP has booked all the chartered planes for their poll campaign. We are not getting any and we are struggling to get some planes," he told reporters.

Sharma said the ruling party has spent over Rs 4,000 crore on publicity and advertisements, which he said was more than that spent by multinational companies like Netflix, and

He said that such spending on government's publicity was also being done through public sector undertakings.

"But still we would defeat them (BJP) with the love and support of people of the country," he claimed.

Sharma heads the party's publicity committee for the elections.

Sources said the grand old party would launch its poll campaign by the second half of February.

It will reach out to voters through both the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)