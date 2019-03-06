Conrad Sangma completes one yr in office, says job creation is

Conrad K Sagma completed one year in office Wednesday and stressed that employment generation is the main focus of his coalition government now.

Though unemployment rate in the state is way below the national average, the said the government is doing its best to reduce the problem.

"Everything the government is doing in terms of development in the social sector, agricultural sector and tourism sector is ultimately with the goal of creating jobs," told a press conference.

Sangma, of the (NPP), had been sworn in as the on March 6 last year.

Besides the NPP, the Democratic Alliance comprises the United Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Front, the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party, the and an Independent member.

"Every single project that we are doing is for economic development which ultimately will lead to job creation," said.

He cited projects such as the milk mission launched to promote Meghalaya's dairy milk, the to increase production of organic turmeric, the Swadesh Darshan scheme to encourage tourism and parks.

He stressed on entrepreneurship in sectors like agricultural, tourism, and veterinary.

On illegal coal mining, the chief minister said it is a challenge as the government has to balance it out between ecology, economy and the overall safety.

"We, as the government, are working towards improving those aspects. It will take time but I can assure you that our focuses are in these areas," he said.

The had imposed a blanket ban on coal and in in 2014, citing unscientific methods and absence of safety measures. But is going on illegally in some areas and disasters are also occurring.

Terming the December 13 coal mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills district as "unfortunate", said a lot of issues have come out post the accident.

Fifteen miners had been trapped in the mine on December 13 after water gushed in there from a nearby river and only three bodies have so far been found.

"Committees, headed by the deputy commissioners, have been set up in all the districts especially to check if any is taking place," he said.

The chief minister also stressed on the development taking place along the inter-state borders and said the governments of and Meghalaya have had dialogues over the border dispute.

There are 12 disputed areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border and skirmishes take place between people and officials of the two sides from time to time.

"People (living) in the border area should get the safety and should get the development like in any other part of the state irrespective of the claims that are being made by the two states," he said.

In the past one year, Sangma said, his government has implemented the new education policy, launched the Megha Health Insurance scheme and started road improvement projects worth Rs 1889 crore.

"We have two model colleges sanctioned in Patharkhmah in district and Rongjeng in the Garo Hills," he said, adding that 11 Eklavya Model Residential Schools were approved in the state.

Sangma said various infrastructure projects are in the various stages of implementation.

