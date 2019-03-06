Nepalese parliamentarian sentenced to life imprisonment in lynching case

A Nepalese parliamentarian was sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court on Wednesday for his involvement in a gruesome incident in which eight police personnel and a toddler were lynched in 2015.

After a week-long hearing, sentenced Rastriya Janata Party- (RJP-N) lawmaker and 10 other co-conspirators to life imprisonment.

The also sentenced 15 persons to three-year jail term for their involvement in the Tikapur case. Three people were acquitted.

Eight police personnel, including an officer, and a toddler were lynched on August 24, 2015 during a clash that erupted after key Madhesi parties protested against the promulgation of the Nepal's Constitution.

Chaudhary, who was absconding following the Tikapur incident, however, went on to contest and win the 2017 from Kailali constituency on RJP- ticket.

Upon Election Commission's refusal to grant him his winning certificate, he surrendered before the on February 26, 2018. He was sworn in as (HoR) member on January 3 even as the case was sub judice.

Chaudhary remained in judicial custody and was not allowed to attend the House meeting even after being sworn in. Later he was housed in

