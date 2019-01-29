including passport, visa and are being taken to the Indian diaspora in far-flung areas in the UK as part of a new drive by the here.

Indian High to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, said the initiative is part of a wide range of initiatives being undertaken by the mission to reach out to the community.

"The High Commission of will continue its work tirelessly to further consolidate and deepen India-UK hugely beneficial ties as well as serve Indian citizens and people of Indian origin in the most efficient and friendly manner," said Ghanashyam, during her address at a special reception in London's historic Guildhall on Monday evening.

"The High Commission is bringing its to the doorstep of the Indian diaspora," she noted.

Since last year, the mission has been organising regular "surgeries" in different parts of the UK during which a team of officials assist people with their paperwork related to applications for passport renewal, Overseas Citizenship of (OCI), and other certificate and attestation requirements.

Since December 2018, House in is also operating a walk-in policy for anyone in need of and has substantially hiked the number of staff as part of its in order to address all telephone queries more efficiently.

"These services are being coordinated on a need-basis and based on requests received from the Indian community members. Our aim is to be able to assist anyone who is unable to make the journey to or other consulates," a explained.

During the course of 2019, the in is also making preparations for grand events to mark the 550th birth and the 150th birth

In his keynote address, the chief guest at the annual reception this year, UK for Digital, Culture, and Sport Jeremy Wright, noted that 2019 will also involve Britain welcoming the Indian cricket team for in June.

He added "The economic relationship between our countries is a thriving one. I understand that the issue of visas is certainly an important one. Last year, we saw a 33 per cent increase in student visas issued alongside a 10 per cent increase in visitor visas. The UK issued more Tier 2 skilled work visas to India than all the other countries in the world combined".

The annual event, hosted by the in the heart of London's financial district this year, was attended by hundreds of guests from the Indian diaspora as well as senior political figures and included a series of Indian cultural performances.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)