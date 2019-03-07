Rahul trying to divert attention by attacking Modi on Rafale issue: BJP

Asserting that the has boxed itself into a corner on the issue of national security, the BJP Thursday dubbed its Rahul Gandhi's attack on on the Rafale issue an attempt to shift the focus due to people's "revulsion" against it.

At a Cabinet briefing, told reporters that every falsehood the and have spoken on the Rafale issue has been "exposed", adding that no dynast can claim that he is above the and the CAG.

"Words were very few, facts were completely wrong and the motivation was also collateral," Jaitley said of Gandhi's press conference.

He claimed that the facts which have emerged about the matter so far have "proved" that the and its leader have spoken "lies" on every issue.

"The Congress has in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders has boxed itself into a corner. They are getting high TRP on television but there is revulsion as far as domestic opinion in is concerned," he said.

Therefore, the motivation today was collateral, to shift the focus and take up an issue which is "false" and whose every "falsehood" has been exposed, he added.

He also defended the government's stand in the over publication of critical that they were based the Rafale documents "stolen" from the defence ministry and that they violated

"It is obvious that defence notings of an issue of sensitive interest to the country have been leaked... We have a very free press and we respect it. Even framers of the Constitution said national security is an exception and that has never been challenged in last 72 years," he said.

On Gandhi's criticism of the government on the Rafale issue, the said the government has repeatedly made its position clear on the issue.

The has spoken on it and the petitioners are taking one more chance, he said, adding that the CAG has already analysed it.

Earlier in the day, said Gandhi neither believes the nor the Supreme Court verdict and asked if he needed a certificate from about the fighter

The Congress believes more than Indian forces and its leaders, Prasad said.

"I totally condemn blatant lies of He does not believe the Indian Air Force, does not trust the Supreme Court verdict that clearly said there is no commercial impropriety in the (Rafale) procurement process. He does not believe the CAG," Prasad said.

"Will need a certificate about Rafale from Pakistan. In that we cannot help. Of late he believes Pakistan more than Indian forces and its leaders," the added.

Addressing a press conference in the morning, Gandhi asked why a probe cannot be ordered against for a "Rs 30,000-crore scam" when an investigation has been initiated into the theft of documents related to the fighter jet deal.

He accused the of conducting parallel negotiations on the fighter jet deal and the government of manipulating institutions to "save" him.

The parallel negotiations "retarded" the delivery of Rafale, he claimed.

