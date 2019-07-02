Cop comes to the aid of old woman in distress in Tgana

A police inspector in Telangana has come to the rescue of an old woman who was allegedly denied food and not looked after properly by her daughter-in-law following her son's death.

The daughter-in-law, who had remarried, had allegedly been trying to force the 70-year-old woman out of the latter's house, Jagtial rural circle Inspector R Prakash said.

Upset over the behaviour, the elderly womancame to the Jagtial police station Monday.

Shetold Prakash that she is a native of Lingampet village in Jagtial district.

Her husband died long ago and she had been staying in their old house with her only son and daughter-in-law.

About five years ago, her son also died, according to the police official.

Her daughter-in-law married again recently and was staying in the same house with her second husband, he said.

Since she married again, the daughter-in-law had allegedly been trying to force the old woman out of the house, the inspector said.

The daughter-in-law had allegedly stopped giving her food a few days ago.

The inspector dropped the woman at her home and then counseled the daughter-in-law to take care of her.

He also provided rice and other items to the old woman.

The police official told the daughter-in-law that law would take its course if she failed to take proper care of her mother-in-law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)