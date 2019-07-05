Cop held for filming women taking bath at Amarnath Yatra camp

A police constable was Friday arrested for allegedly recording the video of women devotees taking bath at a camp during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra here, a senior officer said.

Tariq Ahmed was serving in the 19th battalion of the Indian Reserve Police and a case under Section 354 (intent to outrage the modesty of women) of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against him at Trikuta Nagar Police station.

He was released on bail shortly afterwards.

According to police, Ahmed used his mobile phone to secretly film the women inside the bathroom of a railway station camp on Wednesday night.

The women raised an alarm and people caught him and later handed him to the police, which formally arrested him and seized his mobile, they said.

