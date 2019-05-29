Cop's body recovered in Siddharth Nagar

-
An inspector's body was recovered after neighbours complained of foul smell coming from his house in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district, an official said on Wednesday.
The body of Pankaj Shahi, 50, posted as the incharge of cyber cell, was found on Tuesday night. It appears to be a week old, Circle Officer (Sadar) Sunil Singh said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of natural death and more details will be known after the post-mortem, Singh said.
Shahi's family members, who reached here from Gorakhpur, said he was not answering calls, but ruled out his enmity with anyone.
