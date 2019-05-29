Soybean prices rise on high demand

prices rose by Rs 10 to Rs 3,709 per in futures trade Wednesday on firm demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 3,709 per in 95,320 lots.

contracts for July delivery also rose by Rs 17, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 3,747 per in 55,160 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, following a surge in domestic as well as export demand, pushed up soybean prices in futures trade here.

