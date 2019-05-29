B-HUB, Kerala's Biggest Co-working and Co-learning Space, is Expanding to Major Cities in South India in FY'20

/ -- B-HUB, Kerala's biggest co-working space provider and India's one-of-its-kind co-learning, self-learning and talent bridge platform, is expanding to Kannur, Kozhikode (Calicut), Kochi, Bengaluru (Bangalore), Chennai, and in this financial year, apart from setting up a second in (Trivandrum) near Technopark (Kazhakoottam). This expansion will exponentially help the entrepreneurial and knowledge ecosystem in these cities. brings much more than co-working space by including learning spaces where skilling content aggregated from industry, communities, local knowledge resources and experts is shared with knowledge seekers, creating the talent of the future. also acts as a platform that enables the industry to identify and source talent, thus becoming a completely new age talent-bridge platform for companies, including some of the major MNCs.

B-HUB locations are selected based on various factors including accessibility, proximity to existing Industrial parks and educational hubs, and closeness to hangout places and residential locations. Each B-HUB will have an area of approximately 25,000 sq.ft with 650+ seats. B-HUB is also setting up spokes in smaller cities and towns in South India, mainly in colleges, malls, and parks and they will be connected to the nearest B-HUB.

B-HUB's flagship facility at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar, in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, developed in association with Cardinal Cleemis Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, is home to 60 early stage startups, employing more than 250 people and hosting around 50 learning and skilling activities every month. The activities vary from like workshops, workshops and blockchain sessions to soft-skill focused ones like storytelling, pottery, vimana shastra of paper planes and stage fear management sessions. B-HUB works closely with majors like Google, Microsoft, and for content.

All the co-workers at the facilities have access to these events as part of their package. B-HUB has recently introduced a new model of 'Corporate Learning Credits' that enables its employees to learn on an ongoing basis based on their interest and skill, and stay relevant. Companies will be given track of the new skills acquired by them. B-HUB's membership program allows students, working professionals and all those who are not part of the co-working community to access the events and thus acquire and upskill themselves.

B-HUB is the offline platform of The company was founded in early 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Mr. R Abhilash and Mrs. The first B-HUB was launched in the second half of 2017 at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar, in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of State in Since then B-HUB has become the primary entrepreneurial and knowledge ecosystem enabler in Currently, B-HUB houses 60 ventures and has more than 250 co-workers. The facility will expand to 600 seats by this year-end. B-HUB has evolved into an ongoing learning platform, where content is aggregated and standardised from the ecosystem. B-HUB has hosted more than 400 learning activities till date impacting more than 15,000 individuals, 15+ companies, 35+ communities, 50+ colleges, 200+startups. B-HUB also supports technology companies to source talent from these events.

