Cop suffers bullet injury in gunfight

Builder injured in road rage incident in east Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A senior sub-inspector received a bullet injury during a gunfight near Ram Manohar Lohiya Park here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night when police signalled a speeding scooter to stop for checking.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said one of the two scooter riders, identified as Nazim, fired at the cops, injuring Senior Sub-Inspector Mahak Singh, posted at the Shaheed Nagar police station.

In the retaliatory fire, Nazim also suffered a bullet injury in his right leg.

His accomplice managed to flee.

Nazim, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sahibabad, has a criminal record and 30 cases have already been registered against him in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 22:15 IST

