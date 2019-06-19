Cop suffers bullet injury in gunfight

A senior sub-inspector received a bullet injury during a gunfight near Ram Manohar Lohiya Park here, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place Tuesday night when police signalled a speeding scooter to stop for checking.
Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said one of the two scooter riders, identified as Nazim, fired at the cops, injuring Senior Sub-Inspector Mahak Singh, posted at the Shaheed Nagar police station.
In the retaliatory fire, Nazim also suffered a bullet injury in his right leg.
His accomplice managed to flee.
Nazim, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sahibabad, has a criminal record and 30 cases have already been registered against him in Delhi and Ghaziabad.
