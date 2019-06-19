Cop suffers bullet injury in gunfight

A received a bullet injury during a gunfight near Ram Lohiya Park here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night when police signalled a speeding scooter to stop for checking.

of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said one of the two scooter riders, identified as Nazim, fired at the cops, injuring Mahak Singh, posted at the station.

In the retaliatory fire, Nazim also suffered a bullet injury in his right leg.

His accomplice managed to flee.

Nazim, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sahibabad, has a criminal record and 30 cases have already been registered against him in and

