Ganguly's ailing mother discharged from hospital

Former Ganguly's septuagenarian mother Nirupa Ganguly, who was hospitalised a couple of days back because of a heart ailment, has been discharged Wednesday.

"She is doing fine now and has been discharged from hospital today," Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish said.

Earlier in the day at function here, confirmed that his mother was hospitalised with a heart ailment.

"She's under observation," Ganguly, who has returned from his commentary assignment, said on Wednesday.

