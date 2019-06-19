Man gets kidney from wife, liver from son in complicated dual organ transplant in Delhi

In a complicated dual organ transplant, a man, who was suffering from lifestyle ailments, received a kidney from his wife and from his son in a 24-hour-long at a hospital here, doctors said Wednesday.

The patient, (54), had suffered " and kidney failure" from long-standing diabetes, and hypertension, they said.

An endoscopy on Rehman 10 years ago had revealed dilated blood vessels in the esophagus. And, in December 2018, he was admitted to a hospital in for weakness, according to the here in Saket.

He was then diagnosed with as well as portal hypertension, doctors said.

"Rehman was advised a combined and and told about the need for testing of two family members for liver and kidney donation," the said in a statement.

His transplant "lasting 24 hours" was performed in April by a team led by Dr Subhash Gupta, chairman, Liver and Biliary Sciences,

"The organ donors were his wife, (46), who donated her kidney, and son, (25), who donated part of his liver. Liver donation is unique as the organ regenerates," the statement said.

"In mild liver diseases, medications alone are sufficient. However, if the correct treatment is not given, it will eventually impact other organs like the kidney. Organ failure never happens in isolation, as all parts of the body are interconnected and can result in failure of many other organs with time such as the brain and the heart," Gupta said.

can be fatal if accompanied with renal failure, he added.

Doctors said with basic lifestyle changes and regular check-ups, Rehman can lead a healthy and happy life without any fear of re-occurrence of organ failure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)