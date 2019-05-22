JUST IN
Copper futures down 0.60% on low demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices fell 0.60 per cent to Rs 417.45 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were indulged in reducing their positions to book profits.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 2.50, or 0.60 per cent, to Rs 417.45 per kg, in a business turnover of 21,875 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in copper prices at futures trade to profit-booking by participants at current levels coupled with low demand at domestic spot markets.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:06 IST

