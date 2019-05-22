Reed Morano, Kriisten Wiig pull out projects from Georgia over anti-abortion bill

Reed and have announced that they will not shoot their respective projects in the US state of where an anti-abortion bill was recently passed.

Kentucky, Mississippi, and recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

Georgia's neighbouring state has also passed a bill that seeks to install an outright ban on abortion.

Morano, best known for directing Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale", was set to visit for scouting locations for her upcoming Amazon series "The Power", but has now decided against it, reported Variety.

The 42-year-old took to to share a Time magazine article about her decision to not film the show in Georgia.

"It feels wrong for a reason. And it felt wrong to us to go ahead and make our show and take money/tax credit from a state that is taking this stance on the abortion issue. We just couldn't do it," wrote in the caption.

"The Power" is based on Naomi Alderman's novel of the same and revolves around teen girls the world over who suddenly develop to electrocute people at will and leads to a "complete reversal of balance of the world".

The 10-episode show is produced by produced by Sister Pictures and produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, and

Wiig, who will feature alongside her "Bridesmaid" writing partner in the comedy "Barb and Star Go to Vista Mar", has also decided not to shoot the project in Georgia.

The duo co-wrote the new comedy which will be produced by Productions and distributed by The studio, however, has not confirmed the

