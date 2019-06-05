JUST IN
Cops stop over at house of Ponzi scheme accused's friend for lunch, suspended

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

Six Uttar Pradesh Police constables, including two women, were suspended Tuesday for stopping over at the house of a friend of the main accused in a Rs 3,700 crore online scam while escorting him from Faridabad to Lucknow, an official said.

The six-member escort team included constables Rajan Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Arun Kumar, Arun, Susheela and Preeti, he said.

On the way to Lucknow, the team stopped at the house of a friend of the accused, Anubhav Mittal, in Noida. Later, the group also had lunch at a restaurant located in the housing complex.

The Noida police submitted a report to their counterparts in Lucknow about the incident.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the official said.

