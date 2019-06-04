JUST IN
Boston Police: Man fatally shot in busy downtown area

AP  |  Boston 

Boston police say a man has died after a daytime shooting not far from the city's busy Prudential Center.

A suspect is in custody following the shooting Tuesday morning near a hotel at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says the victim was shot several times and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or the suspect.

Several streets in the downtown area were blocked off, and police urged pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 23:45 IST

