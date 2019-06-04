Man killed inside 7th-floor flat past midnight; one arrested

A 38-year-old man was killed at his residece in the early hours of Tuesday in area here, police said.

A hotelier from was arrested in the case late at night.

The incident took place around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor flat in Panta Galaxy building, a said, adding that his neighbours alerted police after hearing his cries for help.

Narayan, a former marketing with a channel, was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. He was rushed to government-run where he was declared dead before admission, the added.

CCTV grabs showed three persons entering the building around 2 am.

Late at night, police detained Sarang Patharkar, a hotelier from Pune, for questioning, and later arrested him.

It was not yet clear what role Patharkar allegedly played in the crime and what could have been the motive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)