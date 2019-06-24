Cops use water cannon to disperse agitating primary teachers

The police used water cannon to disperse the agitating primary teachers at the area, as they broke barricades put up by the security personnel on Monday.

Members of primary teachers' organisations affiliated to left parties assembled at tje Rani Rasmoni Avenue here for their march to the state Assembly demanding hike in salaries and other benefits.

As the police prevented them from advancing towards the assembly by putting up barricades, the agitators broke them forcing the cops to use water cannon to disperse them, the police said.

Organisers of the movement claimed that some of the protestors were injured by the force of water.

Altogether 58 primary teachers were arrested, the police said.

