Police urges cut money protestors to lodge complaints

Amid continuing demonstration by a section of the people demanding return of "cut money" from TMC leaders, the police urged the protestors to lodge complaints against the accused instead of going for violent

"We would urge the protesters not to take law into their own hands by taking part in violent protest or blocking roads. They should follow the proper legal procedure and file police complaints. Let the police investigate the matter. If someone has committed anything wrong, the police will act accordingly," said a senior police who did not wish to be named.

All police stations have been given directions to register complaints of the people and investigate them, the said.

Protest demonstrations rocked various parts of the state Monday over demand for return of "cut money" allegedly taken by elected representatives of the from beneficiaries of government schemes.

said the organisation would launch state-wide protest demanding return of "cut money" taken by TMC leaders from Tuesday.

were reported from Birbhum and Purulia districts on Monday.

TMC leaders at the municipal and panchayat levels have been facing public ire also in other districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Malda, Purulia, Nadia, West Midnapore, Bankura and Kolkata.

The rocked the state following and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent warning to the party leaders that those involved in taking "cut money" from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars.

At a recent meeting with TMC councillors, Banerjee had said, "I do not want to keep thieves in my party. If I take action they will join some other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants to the poor. This should stop immediately. Return the money if any of you have taken it."



In the wake of protest, the TMC leadership Sunday accused the media of misreporting the interactions between Banerjee and party leaders and said "99.99 per cent" of party functionaries were hard-working and committed to work for the benefit of the people.

