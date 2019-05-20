Coriander futures dip 0.33 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.33 per cent to Rs 7,552 a quintal in futures market Monday as participants cut down positions amid sluggish domestic as well as export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in June contracts declined by Rs 25, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 7,552 per quintal with an open interest of 27,430 lots.

On similar lines, rates for July contracts was trading at Rs 7,645, down 0.04 per cent, or Rs 31. The open interest of the contract stood at 9,400 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

